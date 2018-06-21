Hundreds attend funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A Republican and Democrat hoping to unseat Maine's popular independent Sen. Angus King are getting some attention, one for his arrest, the other for his dance moves.

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral in her hometown of Kansas City.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Hundreds of mourners braved drizzling rain to attend the funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade on Thursday, many of them carrying her iconic purses as they flocked to a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

Her family released a statement shortly before the funeral began, saying her father had died the night before at his home. The statement said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr. had been in failing health and was "heartbroken" after his beloved daughter's suicide at her home in New York.

A high school classmate attending the service said Spade was "incredibly kind" and had a memorable laugh. Spade admirers, including Olivia Lott, also were part of the crowds of people hovering under large, black umbrellas outside the church, many of them wearing Spade-designed accessories.

"I just feel like her vocation was to fill the world with beautiful things," Lott said, echoing sentiments expressed earlier this month by friends and fans who described her as vibrant and colorful , like the designs that made her famous.

The 55-year-old mother was found dead in her New York City home on June 5. Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said she'd had depression and anxiety for years but had been regularly seeing a doctor and taking medication.

He attended the service, along with his brother, actor-comedian David Spade, who helped other relatives enter the church under umbrellas. A funeral official followed the family carrying a large white urn as the congregation sang "The First Noel," a nod to Kate Spade's birthday, on Christmas Eve, and her middle name, Noel.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in 1993. She went on to win multiple awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and was named a "giant of design" by House Beautiful magazine.

She walked away from her company in 2007, a year after it was acquired from the Neiman Marcus Group for $125 million by the company then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion. Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

Andy Spade said earlier this month that his wife had long suffered from depression and anxiety. He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

On Wednesday, Kate Spade New York announced plans to donate $1 million to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in tribute to the company's late founder. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to a Kansas City animal shelter.

