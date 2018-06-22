Oklahoma AG Files Motion Supporting Bixby In PSO Power Line Figh - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma AG Files Motion Supporting Bixby In PSO Power Line Fight

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter files motion supporting the City of Bixby's challenge to PSO's proposed Wind Catcher Project route through the city.

In the motion filed with the state Corporation Commission, Mike Hunter says residents were left out of previous public hearings because they weren't notified of the the new route until last month.

Attorney General Mike Hunter news release

“I stand in support of the rights of the affected landowners and residents to have their voices and concerns heard by the commissioners,” Attorney General Hunter said. 
“This is a clear burden for the Bixby community and stands to hinder economic development in our state. I want to ensure the city’s interests are properly addressed."

Bixby wants the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to postpone a July hearing until the city can further review the case and list its concerns.

