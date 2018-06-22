Oregon water scare: Algae blooms happening more often

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. A national medical group has abruptly canceled plans to train doctors about mari...

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

(NASA via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 2015, file handout NASA satellite photo shows a large bloom of phytoplankton off the New York, top, and New Jersey, left, coast. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae bl...

(AP Photo/Tom James). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, a National Guard military truck loaded with a "hippo" water tanks sits at a National Guard depot in Salem, Ore. A National Guard spokesman said similar trucks would be deployed to as many a...

(AP Photo/Tom James, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. R...

(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014 file photo, a sample glass of Lake Erie water is photographed near the City of Toledo water intake crib on Lake Erie, off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. Researchers and officials across the c...

By TOM JAMES

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The words blasted to cellphones around Salem, Oregon were ominous: "Civil emergency. prepare for action."

Within half an hour, a second official alert clarified the subject wasn't impending violence, but toxins from an algae bloom, detected in the city's water supply.

In both reservoirs and lakes used for recreation in communities around the country have been experiencing similar events with growing frequency; a trend that researchers say represents another impact of global warming and raises looming questions about their effects on human health.

"When water bodies warm up earlier and stay warmer longer... you increase the number of incidents," said Wayne Carmichael, a retired Wright State University professor specializing in the organisms. "That's just logical, and it's being borne out."

Technically called cyanobacteria, the ancient class of organisms that create the blooms are present nearly everywhere water is found, but thrive in warm, still bodies like lakes and ponds. They also create a unique class of toxins, the impact of which on humans is only partly understood.

Long linked to animal deaths, high doses of the toxins in humans can cause liver damage and attack the nervous system. In the largest outbreaks, hundreds have been sickened by blooms in reservoirs and lakes, and officials in some areas now routinely close bodies of water used for recreation and post warnings when blooms occur.

But less is known about exposure at lower doses, especially over the long term.

Small studies have linked exposure to liver cancer - one toxin is classified as a carcinogen, and others have pointed to potential links to neurodegenerative disease. But definitively proving those links would require larger studies, said Carmichael, who helped the World Health Organization set the first safe exposure standards for the toxins.

"It's absolutely certain in my mind that warming temperatures are going to end up causing more of these algal blooms," said Steven Chapra, an environmental engineering professor at Tufts University.

Chapra led a team including scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in one of the most comprehensive studies to date of the interplay between global warming and the blooms, published in 2017.

Because they prefer warm water, higher summer temperatures and more frequent heat waves help the organisms. More frequent droughts also cause reservoirs to be shallower in summer, causing them to warm faster.

And more intense rainstorms, also conclusively linked to climate change, can wash more nutrients into lakes and reservoirs, especially from farms where nitrogen and phosphorous-rich fertilizers are used, Chapra said.

In Utah, a 2016 algae bloom in a recreational-use lake sickened more than 100, and when the story made national headlines other states reached out.

"We started getting calls from other health departments all over the country saying, 'Hey, we're dealing with an algal bloom in a lake that has never ever had one before,'" said Aislynn Tolman-Hill, a spokeswoman for the Utah County Health Department.

Officials only recently started carefully logging the blooms, but they seem to be becoming more intense, said Ben Holcomb, a biologist for Utah's environmental agency. "They're starting earlier, they're lasting longer, and their peaks seem to be getting bigger," Holcomb said. "I don't think any state is isolated."

In Lake Erie, a major bloom in 2014 caused authorities to warn against drinking tap water in Toledo, Ohio, for more than two days, cutting off the main water source for more than 400,000 people.

Now blooms happen every year in Utah and Ohio. Officials in both states say they've largely been able to stop them from toxifying drinking water, but they can still sicken people and pets that go in the water, and often hit recreation businesses that depend on lake access.

Other blooms, including flare-ups affecting drinking water, have been logged in recent years in New York, Florida, and California.

In Oregon, officials lifted the capital city's drinking water advisory after several days, but then had to re-issue the warning.

The water supply serves a population of just over 150,000 in the city, along with residents outside city limits.

Officials also warned that dozens of other water supplies could be vulnerable, and indeed, when workers from the city of Cottage Grove inspected another reservoir, they found a bloom, according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Officials pointed out that testing for the blooms isn't required by either federal or state law.

Researchers say that needs to change because blooms are likely to become more common, including in states where low temperatures had previously provided a buffer against the blooms.

"These things like you're seeing in Lake Erie and in Oregon are kind of like the canary in the coal mine," said Chapra, the Tufts researcher.

"It's going to get worse, and it's going to get worse in a big way."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.