Kansas Rail Company Seeks Passenger Train Service Between OKC, Tulsa

It's very early in the process, but a Kansas-based railroad company is looking to start passenger rail service between the Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

WATCO, which operates the Stillwater Central Railroad, is looking for groups interested in providing service between Sapulpa and Del City called the Eastern Flyer, or "Sooner Sub."

Proposals are due in late July.