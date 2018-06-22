Severe Weather Chances For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Severe Weather Chances For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring!  As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas.  One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.  This has effectively allowed the faster westerlies aloft to temporarily migrate southward.  One closed low is exiting the Missouri Valley now but in its wake will be a series of short wave disturbances embedded in the fast flow.  Another stout looking trough will eject Sunday into early next week before mid-level heights expand.   What does all of this mean for our forecast?

Our main issues revolve around the potential for another storm complex to roll across the area late tonight into Saturday morning and the possibility of additional storms Saturday afternoon and evening.  Another front may briefly impact the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning with some storm chances across the northern areas.  Highs today will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with relatively mild conditions for late June standards.  Showers and storms are likely this morning through midday across part of western Oklahoma, but as this activity draws more eastward it should begin to dissipate.   Our focus will remain for later tonight into the weekend.

Interactive Radar

Most data (not all) support another MCS ( convective complex of storms) to develop tonight out of the panhandle region and quickly expand east to southeast.  The main severe weather threats for eastern Oklahoma will be damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall and some hail.   The quickness of the system should mitigate the potential for any significant flooding or drainage issues.  The timing of this system may continue to change but it has been consistent for the last few runs.  Storms will develop around 6 pm to 7 pm across the far northwestern Oklahoma areas and expand eastward.   The leading edge of this complex may be nearing the Osage to Pawnee to Payne county areas from 11 pm to midnight tonight, nearing the metro highway 75 corridor around 1 am, moving across east-central Oklahoma around 2 am and exiting far southeastern Oklahoma around 3 am to 4 am.  These timings are for the leading edge of the complex.  Some rainfall should continue behind the system for a few hours and may not subside until just before dawn Saturday morning.  

Weather Alerts

The rest of the thunderstorm forecast will be highly conditional depending upon the positioning of at least one outflow boundary from the overnight storms.   Unstable conditions are expected to rapidly develop by Saturday afternoon and early evening along and south of the effective outflow.   We’ll not know the position of this area until sometime tomorrow morning, or even possibly only a few hours before additional storms attempt to develop Saturday afternoon or evening.   Severe parameters for super cell thunderstorms will increase by Saturday afternoon and evening with large hail and damaging winds possible.  Additionally, any super cells that can root along the boundary may have enhanced helicity fields that could produce a tornado.   If I had to decide now based on early morning data, this boundary may be more pronounced somewhere around the I-40 corridor.   The wild card may also be a small area of low pressure that is projected to develop Saturday afternoon and quickly deepen.  This may act to initially cause the boundary to lift northward for a few hours before shifting southeast again by later in the evening.   Most storm activity should end or move out of the area by later Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday.   We may be able to yank the Sunday morning period pops but this will be a last minute, game time decision for the forecast.   A few additional storms will be possible Sunday afternoon or evening across far northwestern sections into southern Kansas. 

Early next week another stout looking upper level trough will move across the central plains before the mid-level ridge begins to expand.  This may shove a front near the area Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few storms before the heat and humidity become our dominate weather concerns for the middle to end of next week.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

In summary, a few storms are likely during the day well west of our area.  Our main chances will arrive later tonight into early Saturday morning, and then again possibly Saturday afternoon and evening.   Severe weather threats will be possible.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Severe Weather Chances For Eastern Oklahoma

    Severe Weather Chances For Eastern Oklahoma

    Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring!  As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas.  One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.

    More >>

    Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring!  As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas.  One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.

    More >>

  • Warm & Not As Humid Thursday Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Warm & Not As Humid Thursday Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The real deal front is moving across northeastern Oklahoma.  I stepped outside this morning at 1 am and it was sauna.  But as the front progresses southeast this morning, dry air will quickly follow and this will bring relative humidity down

    More >>

    The real deal front is moving across northeastern Oklahoma.  I stepped outside this morning at 1 am and it was sauna.  But as the front progresses southeast this morning, dry air will quickly follow and this will bring relative humidity down

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.