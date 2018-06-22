Armed Men Rob Tulsa Couple Sitting In Their Car, Police Say

Police say two men robbed a couple sitting in their car late Thursday.

Officers say the couple were eating when two men walked up to the car parked near 12th and Rockford at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say the couple gave the robbers personal items including cash and cell phones.

As soon as the robbers got the items, police say the pair took off.

"After robbing the victims they left the immediate area on foot. We do have some indication that after leaving the immediate area on foot that they probably left the general area in a vehicle," said Tulsa Police Cpl. Clifford Caughron.

Police searched the area but could not find the robbers.

Anyone with information about the robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.