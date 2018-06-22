Naked man arrested for burglary, animal cruelty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Naked man arrested for burglary, animal cruelty

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-23 22:37:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Saturday, June 23 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 22:36:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>

  • Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Saturday, June 23 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 22:36:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    •   

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who ran through a New Hampshire apartment complex terrorizing residents while naked, also threw glass at police officers and beat a dog before being hit with a stun gun and arrested.

The Concord Monitor reports that 28-year-old Irakoze Ildephonse had appeared high on drugs Wednesday afternoon while he ran through the building banging on doors.

Police say he broke into an apartment that had a golden retriever and then beat and choked the dog. An officer says the dog is expected to recover.

Police say Ildephonse had been throwing broken glass at officers before they hit him with a stun gun and arrested him.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for burglary, animal cruelty and indecent exposure. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.