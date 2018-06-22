David Boren Responds To OU's Nearly $1 Billion Debt

Oklahoma City police said an early morning domestic dispute turned into a high-speed chase on the city's south side.More >>
Oklahoma City police said an early morning domestic dispute turned into a high-speed chase on the city's south side.More >>
The president of the University of Oklahoma said the university's nearly $1 billion debt is large but unlike other large public universities, including Oklahoma State University.More >>
The president of the University of Oklahoma said the university's nearly $1 billion debt is large but unlike other large public universities, including Oklahoma State University.More >>
Police arrest a Tulsa man after they say he allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl's in Owasso Thursday afternoon, then rammed a patrol car as he was driving away.More >>
Police arrest a Tulsa man after they say he allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl's in Owasso Thursday afternoon, then rammed a patrol car as he was driving away.More >>
A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.