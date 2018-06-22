Suspected Owasso Shoplifter Arrested After Ramming Police Car

Police arrest a Tulsa man after they say he allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl's in Owasso Thursday afternoon, then rammed a patrol car as he was driving away.

He is identified as 41-year-old Jason Lott.

In his arrest report, Owasso Police say they were called to the store after Kohl employees had tried to stop Lott from leaving the store with some merchandise.

Police say when Lott saw them, he got into his car and drove off, ramming a patrol car in the process.

Officers say moments later, Lott crashed his car outside a nearby Walmart, got out and hid in the bed of a pickup. They say two women helped them by pointing to the truck and police took him into custody.

During his arrest, police say Lott started reaching for his prosthetic leg and officers thought he was reaching for a weapon, so they used pepper sprayed him.

Jason Lott was booked into the Tulsa County jail on numerous complaints including larceny, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.