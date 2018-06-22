Lawsuit: Military policy for non-citizens discriminatory

Friday, June 22 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:55:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:53:34 GMT
Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:53:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...
Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:52:57 GMT
(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:52:41 GMT
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:47:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...
Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:47:45 GMT
(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A civil liberties group is suing the Trump administration in San Francisco over a policy that requires green card holders to pass a background check before they can start military service.
The American Civil Liberties Union said in the federal lawsuit filed Thursday that the U.S. Department of Defense is discriminating against permanent residents. The department announced the new policy in October 2017. Green card holders, like U.S. citizens, could previously report for basic service while their background checks were pending.
Defense Department spokesman Johnny Michael said the department is unable to discuss pending litigation.
The lawsuit names two permanent residents as plaintiffs, Jiahao Kuang and Deron Cooke. The ACLU says they enlisted in the military last year, but they have no idea when they'll be allowed to serve.
