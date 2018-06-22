Groundbreaking Ceremony Set Friday For Bristow Airport Runway

A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring! As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas. One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.More >>
Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring! As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas. One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!