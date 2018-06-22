Groundbreaking Ceremony Set Friday For Bristow Airport Runway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Groundbreaking Ceremony Set Friday For Bristow Airport Runway

BRISTOW, Oklahoma -

The City of Bristow is set to break ground on a new runway and some new facilities at its airport Friday morning.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe who played a role in securing the grant to make repairs to the Jones Memorial Airport's runway is scheduled to be at that ceremony.

A spokesperson for Senator Inhofe says the $3.4-million grant will also pay for new support facilities at the airport, which is Creek County's only general aviation airport.

The city says it's having to build a new runway to meet FAA design standards.  The runway and support facilities will also increase safety for flyers and allow for larger business-type planes at the airport.

The senator's staff says the new facilities will open the door for more aviation business, meaning more jobs and opportunities in Bristow.

Senator Jim Inhofe plans to fly his plane to the airport for Friday's groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m.

