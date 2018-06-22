Uzbek refugee found guilty of supporting terror group

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb.

What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral in her hometown of Kansas City.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif.

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Virginia's two Democratic senators are seeking answers from federal authorities about oversight of a juvenile detention facility where immigrant children say they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.

(Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP). This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va.

Latino teens who alleged abuse at center no longer in US

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Jurors on Thursday found a refugee from Uzbekistan guilty of conspiring to support a terrorist group with $300 he received from a friend and by making plans to join the organization himself.

Thursday's verdict in a federal courtroom in Denver came more than six years after Jamshid Muhtorov's arrest at a Chicago airport. After a three-week trial, jurors found Muhtorov guilty of three charges: conspiring to provide $300 to the Islamic Jihad Union, providing or attempting to provide the $300 and providing or attempting to provide himself as support.

Jurors also found Muhtorov not guilty on another charge of providing or attempting to provide communications technology to the terror group. Prosecutors described the Islamic Jihad Union as an extremist splinter group that opposes the Uzbek government and has been blamed for attacks there and in Afghanistan.

The case led to the U.S. Justice Department's first disclosure that it intended to use information obtained through one of the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance programs. Muhtorov's attorneys challenged the constitutionality of the program before the trial.

But Judge John Kane decided in 2015 that the program may have potential for abuse but did not violate Muhtorov's rights.

Prosecutors argued that Muhtorov, a former human rights worker who came to the Denver area in 2007 through a refugee resettlement program, became frustrated with life in the U.S. He began emailing with the terror group through its website and by 2012 told an FBI informant that he planned to join the group and become a fighter, they said.

Muhtorov's attorneys said the emails were just a coping method as Muhtorov adjusted to a new life in the United States, where he worked at a processing plant, a casino and then as a truck driver. They said he never intended to take any action either by sending money or joining the group himself.

Muhtorov never sent the money to the terror group and was traveling to Turkey to study Islam and help a brother who was in a refugee camp nearby when he was arrested, they said.

Kane did not immediately set a date to determine Muhtorov's sentence. An attorney for Muhtorov declined comment after the jury delivered its verdict.

Muhtorov's co-defendant, Bakhtiyor Jumaev, is set to be sentenced on July 18. Jumaev was found guilty on two terror-related counts at a separate trial that concluded on April 30.

Prosecutors accused Jumaev of using codes in conversations with Muhtorov to hide a $300 contribution intended for the terror group. Jumaev's attorneys said he was just repaying a debt to Muhtorov, who he considered a close friend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.