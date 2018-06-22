Oklahoma Man Convicted In 1984 Fatal Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Man Convicted In 1984 Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
KXII photo of Ernest Lewis KXII photo of Ernest Lewis
IDABEL, Oklahoma -

A jury in southeast Oklahoma has convicted a 67-year-old man of first-degree murder in a more than three-decade old case.

Court records show 66-year-old Ernest Lewis was convicted this week in McCurtain County and sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 shooting death of Johnny Smith at K.C.S. Lumber Company in Idabel.

Lewis and Smith both worked at the company and Lewis was charged with murder in the case in 1985, but current Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the charge was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Lewis was again charged last July after Smith's body was exhumed and DNA testing linked evidence from the crime scene to the body.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.