LAPD's highly-produced body camera video draws scrutiny

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Virginia's two Democratic senators are seeking answers from federal authorities about oversight of a juvenile detention facility where immigrant children say they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.

The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

A piece of a battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Texas for display at a war memorial.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - In the city that's home to Hollywood, even releasing police body camera footage is a high-quality production.

Los Angeles police made public body camera video under a new policy that requires the public see footage within 45 days of a "critical incident," which includes all fatal shootings and other police encounters that result in serious injury or the death of a civilian.

The video was carefully crafted and narrated so police could tell their "story" of an interaction with a man who died while in custody last month. They would not make the raw, unedited footage available.

The nearly 18-minute video begins with an introduction from Josh Rubenstein, the police department's chief spokesman and former TV meteorologist, and includes a detailed narration from Commander Alan Hamilton, the officer in charge of the unit that investigates police use of force. It includes body camera footage from one of the more than a dozen officers who responded to the scene, along with dash-cam video and 911 tapes.

Jasmyne Cannick, a Los Angeles-based radio and TV commentator on race and politics and frequent critic of the LAPD, said when she saw the video Wednesday she thought "the police department does think the public is stupid and that we need an infomercial or instruction tutorial to explain to us footage that the public fought to be able to see."

"I think a lot of people walked away being kind of insulted," she said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said the department would produce between 40 and 50 of the so-called "community briefing" videos each year and post them on the police department's website and YouTube page.

Beck said it was important for police to make the videos, which he referred to as "stories," available to the public while providing important context about the investigation.

The LAPD's approach appears to be unique. Many U.S. police departments release full body camera videos after high-profile shootings, and some hold news conferences to explain the footage to reporters.

When a sheriff's deputy was killed outside Denver in December, police released a carefully edited 8-minute video as a glimpse of the events that led to the shooting. The sheriff's department later released roughly 50 hours of unedited body camera video.

Wednesday's video detailed a bizarre two-hour standoff with a man in South Los Angeles, who stopped breathing while he was handcuffed and died. The man, Jose Chavez, 25, inhaled automotive fluid and picked up a metal pipe before he was shot with a bean bag shotgun and stun gun.

The LAPD said it is aiming to provide a clearer picture for the community to understand split-second decisions officers are forced to make during dangerous situations. But having the department decide which clips to release and what context to provide drew criticism from Cannick and others, including the attorney for Chavez's family.

Luis Carrillo said the "highly produced video is heavily edited, and slanted in favor of the LAPD."

Seth Stoughton, a law professor at the University of South Carolina who advises police departments on body cameras, said it is important for police to provide context when releasing video and explain other evidence in the case, like witness statements and physical evidence.

"If you just put the body camera video out there by itself, the raw, unedited footage, in some ways that's great because you're putting all your cards on the table. On the other hand it can also limit the amount of context that may be necessary to interpret the video," he said.

"There's this idea that the video is truth and will speak for itself and it will speak the same thing to everyone who watches it. And that is not actually the case," Stoughton said. "Video doesn't tell us the story. We tell ourselves the story based off what we watch."

Still, he thinks it is important for police to release raw, unedited footage as well, because community activists will always question whether police chose specific portions of the video to make officers look better.

Beck would not say how much the video cost, only that it was produced by police department employees and the expense fell within the agency's $1.7 billion budget.

"Is it expensive? Yeah, it's expensive," said Beck, who retires next week. "But I think that given the nature of policing in the country, the department has an obligation to lead in this instance and to help to explain to the public why policing can have such tragic results."

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.