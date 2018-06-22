Lawn Mower Racing At Claremore's Will Rogers Downs

Many of us will mow our lawns this weekend, but some will be taking their lawn mower to the race track.

Harold McDonald from OK Mower Racing stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about Midwest Mowfest this weekend at Will Rogers Downs just east of Claremore in Rogers County.

Competitors will race Saturday, June 23rd at 3 p.m. with the featured race at 6 p.m. Then on Sunday, June 24th, there is a race at 1 p.m. with the featured race at 3 p.m.