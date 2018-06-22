Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'
Posted:
Updated:
(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...
Friday, June 22 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 20:27:58 GMT
LONDON (AP) - It had been a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown of Liverpool during a "Carpool Karaoke " segment on CBS' "The Late Late Show."
Thursday's program wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.
In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane wall and visits his childhood home.
Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for "Let It Be."
The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for "Hey Jude."
