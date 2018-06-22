Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The government hasn't worked out a streamlined way to reunite kids and parents separated at the border under the new zero-tolerance policy requiring all immigrants who cross the border illegally to be prosecuted.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

Michigan State's board of trustees set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.

LONDON (AP) - It had been a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown of Liverpool during a "Carpool Karaoke " segment on CBS' "The Late Late Show."

Thursday's program wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.

In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane wall and visits his childhood home.

Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for "Let It Be."

The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for "Hey Jude."

