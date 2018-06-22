Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

LONDON (AP) - It had been a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown of Liverpool during a "Carpool Karaoke " segment on CBS' "The Late Late Show."

Thursday's program wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.

In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane wall and visits his childhood home.

Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for "Let It Be."

The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for "Hey Jude."

