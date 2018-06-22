Festivals, Concerts And Punk Rock Flea Market Planned For This Weekend

Here's a look at a few of the events happening this weekend in Green Country.

Friday, June 22

The Tulsa City-County Library will host its 16th annual Asian-American festival Friday. It will be from 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Martin Regional Library, and admission is completely free.

The celebration features plenty of hand-on activities for the whole family including martial arts demonstrations, traditional dancers, arts and crafts and authentic Asian cuisine.

The Pride of Broken Arrow will present their first ever Concert of Cars car show Friday. It started at 8 a.m. and will run through 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium.

You can see beautiful classic cars competing for trophies in several classes. Door prizes will be awarded, and there will be a silent auction benefiting Broken Arrow Bands.

The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea market is back this weekend. DJs will play vinyl rock tracks Friday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bond Center downtown.

Vendors will have old and new band merchandise up for sale including vinyls, jewelry, pins and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Friday & Saturday, June 22 & 23

Woolaroc is continuing a tradition thirty years in the making, as they host their Kidsfest this weekend. It will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The family fun event will include games, craft booths, pony rides, and traveling magicians.

Adult admission is $12; seniors are $10, and kids 11 and under are free.

Sunday, June 24

The Vanguard will celebrate Michael Jackson at their second-annual tribute concert from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

There will be DJs spinning his music and cover artists performing his top hits. They will even host a M.J. trivia game show where the winner will win tickets to see Tito Jackson live in Tulsa.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 14 and younger. All proceeds from the event will be donated to a charity in Michael Jackson's name.