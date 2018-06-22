Oklahoma Supreme Court Voids Challenge To Teacher Pay Tax

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says an initiative petition that would overturn a package of tax hikes for funding teacher pay raises and public schools is invalid.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister tweeted Friday morning, “OK Supreme Court rules Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite’s HB1010XX veto referendum petition invalid."

The court ordered the initiative petition not appear on an election ballot.

The bill raises some taxes to fund teacher pay increases and was passed just before the teacher walkout.

The new tax revenue from cigarettes, oil and gas would fund House Bill 1023XX which allows for teacher pay raises in the first place.

An anti-tax group led by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn had launched a referendum petition seeking a vote to repeal tax hikes on cigarettes, fuel and energy production approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Money from the taxes would fund an average $6,100 teacher pay increase.

Friday, the court says the wording of the petition is misleading and those who sign it don't know what they would vote on.

Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! filed the petition in early May, wanting to give voters the opportunity to repeal HB 1010XX.

The group claims the “taxes were raised without any fiscally responsible requests for audits and ultimate reforms.” The group also cited mismanagement of state funds.

The court says the group has until July 18 to circulate a new petition.