Groundbreaking Held For $3.5 Million Bristow Airport Expansion

BRISTOW, Oklahoma -

The City of Bristow broke ground Friday on a new runway that's expected to bring in more jobs.

City leaders said the runway pavement is no longer useful and does not meet FAA design standards. The runway and new support facilities will make the airport safer and allow larger aircraft to use the airfield.

Senator Jim Inhofe was one of several people on scene to break ground on a new runway at Jones Memorial Airport. His plane actually landed there a few minutes before the groundbreaking ceremony.

Bristow Mayor Leonard Washington mentioned how Inhofe helped secure the nearly $4 million grant to pay for the airport improvement project.

The City said it should be finished in May 2019.

It will also allow larger business-type planes to use the airport, which Inhofe and state aviation leaders said will bring more money and jobs.

"You can't continue to expand unless you have a decent runway and you can handle at least a Learjet," Inhofe said.

The airport is located at 24503 South 385th West Avenue.

