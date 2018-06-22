Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). In this June 21, 2018 photo, Nour Obeid looks at cars at the Al-Jazirah Ford showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This Sunday, Saudi Arabia will lift the world's only ban on women driving and Obeid's husband is encouraging her...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Colorado is joining other states in allowing unaffiliated voters to vote in Democratic and Republican party primaries.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Alex Leith, a former Democrat who switched to unaffiliated two years ago, poses for a picture, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Denver. For the first time, Colorado is allowing unaffiliated voters, the state's largest voting blo...

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so t...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington as David O'Steen of the ...

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

(AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File). FILE- In this July 27, 2016, file photo, with a mural depicting Freddie Gray in the background, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, center, speaks during a news conference after her office dropped remaining charges a...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international head...

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - During her first months in office as Baltimore's top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby vowed to "deliver justice" on behalf of a black man whose death in police custody triggered massive protests and the city's worst riots in decades.

The state's attorney's swift decision to file charges herself against six officers involved in Freddie Gray's 2015 arrest put her in the spotlight. Some painted the youthful prosecutor as a courageous figure, while others believed she rushed to judgment or was cravenly opportunistic.

Now, more than three years after Gray's death, the most tumultuous saga in Baltimore's recent history is the lens through which many residents are viewing Mosby's re-election bid in a primary Tuesday.

"For a lot of individuals in the black community of Baltimore city, just seeing officers charged for this type of crime was really important," said Mileah Kromer, a Maryland pollster and director of a politics center at Goucher College. "I think she's going to be a very tough person to beat."

Mosby's 2015 gamble ultimately failed to get a single conviction. Three officers were acquitted; she dropped the three remaining cases. Still, Mosby, 38, is trumpeting her leading role in the Gray case, which came amid a nationwide outcry over policing and race.

A TV ad shows images of Mosby announcing charges against the officers. A campaign mailer sent this week stresses her decision to proactively charge officers, in contrast with counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. who also were dealing with high-profile deaths of black men during situations involving law enforcement.

Mosby's two Democratic rivals - both lawyers - face an uphill battle to edge out the tough-talking prosecutor with one of the city's most recognizable faces. No Republican is seeking the job.

There's a lot at stake: The state's attorney job is one of the few posts with power to tame Baltimore's scourge of violence.

Baltimore's eye-popping homicide rate began to climb immediately after Gray's death in April 2015. Last year, the mid-Atlantic city of 615,000 inhabitants tallied 343 killings, bringing the annual homicide rate to its highest ever: roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people.

"We have a crisis in Baltimore the likes of which our city has never seen: more murders, lower confidence in police and criminal justice than ever in our history," said challenger Thiru Vignarajah, 41, a former federal prosecutor and ex-Maryland deputy attorney general who's pledged to slash homicide totals in half over three years.

The rival many perceive as Mosby's tougher challenger is Ivan Bates, 49, a former assistant state's attorney and a defense lawyer. He's says he'll improve the relationship between prosecutors and police while ensuring repeat violent offenders don't get released.

"Are we safer now than we were three years ago? That answer is, 'No.' We need to restore confidence to a criminal justice system that's just not working," said Bates, who was endorsed by The Baltimore Sun.

While Baltimore's police union isn't endorsing anyone, it's clear it wants a change. Fraternal Order of Police President Gene Ryan has for years been scathing in his criticism of Mosby's leadership. When asked what might happen if she's re-elected, he suggested a doomsday scenario.

"If the revolving door (of criminals in the justice system) continues for another four years under her, I don't see Baltimore really surviving this," Ryan said in a phone interview.

Mosby, who's been endorsed by influential faith leaders and the likes of Democratic Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings, has repeatedly asserted that the partnership between prosecutors and police has been strong during her tenure. It's a claim Bates and Vignarajah dismiss as fiction.

Mosby has a knack for deflecting criticism. When she dismissed charges against the remaining officers in the Gray case, the chief prosecutor denounced the criminal justice system itself, portraying it as a rigged game. "We could try this case 100 times, and cases just like it, and still wind up with the same results," Mosby said then.

At a recent televised debate, Mosby ticked off some of the challenges that have tested her: extreme leadership instability in the police department, a high-profile police corruption scandal, and 2015's upheaval.

"When you look at all of the external challenges, my office has been resilient in the face of chaos," said Mosby, who touts felony conviction rates above 90 percent.

At the debate, strong feelings about the incumbent in the majority-black city boiled over. One African-American woman in the audience furiously interrupted Mosby's closing statement, shouting "You lie all day! You're done!" as she was escorted out.

Yet there's no shortage of voters backing Mosby - including many African-Americans who live in neighborhoods with a strong mistrust of city law enforcers due to years of discriminatory and unconstitutional policing. Her supporters see her as an individual who's not intimidated by police.

"She's young and energetic," said Raymond Johnson, an 86-year-old retiree who chose Mosby in early voting at a polling place on the fringes of chronically troubled West Baltimore. "But what I like about her most is she won't get pushed around."

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.