Police shooting of boy spurs more protests, appeals

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington as David O'Steen of the ...

A Pennsylvania District Attorney says a black teen fatally shot by an officer as fled from a traffic stop had an empty gun clip in his pocket, but the family's attorney says that has no bearing on whether the shooting was justified.

(Andrew Goldstein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Protesters chant "Hands up! Don't shoot!" at motorcycle officers near the head of a line of vehicles stuck on Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The highway was shut down by the p...

The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of...

(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). In this June 21, 2018 photo, Nour Obeid looks at cars at the Al-Jazirah Ford showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This Sunday, Saudi Arabia will lift the world's only ban on women driving and Obeid's husband is encouraging her...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

(Andrew Goldstein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People protesting the East Pittsburgh police after the June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose shut down Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Rose, a 17-year-old boy fatally shot by ...

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

Protesters demonstrated Friday for a third day over the fatal police shooting in Pennsylvania of an unarmed black teen fleeing a traffic stop as they sought to get the attention of a nation engrossed by the immigration debate, and to pressure officials to charge the officer.

Hundreds of marchers chanting "Who did this? The police did this" shut down a Pittsburgh area highway in the early morning hours, and a small group staged a sit-in outside the district attorney's office later in the day.

Demands for answers to why a police officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. seconds after he bolted from a car grew with an emotional speech by state Rep. Jake Wheatley at the state Capitol, and a videotaped appeal by the legislator and two other black Pittsburgh area lawmakers for a "thorough and transparent investigation that builds community."

"My heart is heavy right now," Wheatley said , decrying both Rose's death and the street violence that earlier in the week left a young rapper dead. "We cannot casually keep closing our eyes and ears to the fact there's a group of people whose lives seemingly don't matter."

Rose was shot Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh, a suburb of Pittsburgh, after the car he was riding in was pulled over by Officer Michael Rosfeld because it matched the description of a car wanted in a shooting in a nearby town, police said. The car had bullet damage to a back window.

As Rosfeld was taking the driver into custody, a video taken from a nearby house shows Rose and a second passenger running from the car. Three gunshots can be heard, and the passengers can be seen either falling or crouching as they pass between houses. It is unclear from the video if Rosfeld yelled for them to stop.

Interviewed briefly by television station WTAE, Rosfeld, who is 30, said he could not discuss the shooting but that he was getting a lot of support from law enforcement. He is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Authorities said two handguns were retrieved from the car, and District Attorney Stephen Zappala said an empty gun clip was found in Rose's pocket.

Lawyers for Rose's family have said no evidence has been produced that shows the teen posed a threat to police.

Attorney Fred Rabner said the empty clip and the guns found in the car have no bearing on whether the shooting was justified.

"The analysis required of a fact finder in a case alleging police wrongdoing only looks at the officer's state of mind at the time that an action was taken; it's not done in hindsight after facts are learned," he said. "Using that analysis, there's almost no imaginable set of circumstances that would make this shooting anything but a murder."

Prosecutors met Thursday and again Friday with county investigators to review evidence, Zappala said.

"There's obviously things that need to be done. The community has made it clear, I think, that they want a conclusion brought to this matter as rapidly as possible, but you have to keep in mind that justice is a process, so you've got to take this through the steps," he said.

The medical examiner did not say where or how many times Rose was shot, but confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Rose's friends and family said the teen volunteered at a charity, took honors classes and would show up at job interviews wearing a three-piece suit. School administrators said teachers saw a lot of potential in the teen and said he had a "million-dollar smile."

Rosfeld had been sworn in just hours before the shooting, but had been working at the police department for two to three weeks. He had worked at several other police departments, including the University of Pittsburgh, over the last seven years.

The driver of the car was released without charges after questioning. Police said he had been operating as a jitney, or unlicensed cab.

It was not clear whether other passengers had been in the car between the time of the first shooting 15 minutes earlier and when the car was pulled over. But police said they were confident the vehicle was the one described by the witness in the first shooting, which wounded a 22-year-old man.

Rose's lawyers said no evidence had been presented yet showing the teen had been part of the earlier shooting.

__

Associated Press writer Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.