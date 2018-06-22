PennWell to cut 100 jobs in Tulsa under new owner

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa-based company has confirmed 130 layoffs as its new owner makes adjustments to its operations.

PennWell Corp. announced the layoffs Thursday, 100 of which will occur in Tulsa. The company's staffing level will drop from 470 to 340.

PennWell is a privately-owned media and marketing services company established in 1910 in Tulsa. The company employed 550 people before London-based Clarion Events purchased the company in April.

About 100 PennWell employees will be integrated into Clarion, which operates events in 50 countries from 15 offices.

The sale came months after the death of Robert Biolchini, former president and CEO of PennWell.

The affected employees will keep their jobs through Aug. 20. PennWell President Mark Wilmonth says the company will "do everything we can to support our former employees."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.