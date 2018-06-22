Murders In Tulsa Down Significantly From This Time Last Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Murders In Tulsa Down Significantly From This Time Last Year

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

2018 is halfway through and Tulsa's murder rate is nowhere near where it was at this point last year.

Not only are fewer people being murdered Tulsa Police say right now 95 percent of this year's homicides are solved.

On Thursday night Rarue Caddy became the most recent person arrested for a homicide in Tulsa bringing TPD's homicide unit that much closer to a 100 percent solve rate for the year.

06/21/2018 Related Story: Police Arrest Tulsa Man For June 18th Fatal Shooting

"Good job, Tulsa because I think you're understanding that if you kill somebody in this town there's a 96-97 percent chance you're gonna go to prison, and that's for a long time," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker.

Sgt. Walker says there is only one unsolved homicide in Tulsa this year the death of James Mitchell on June 3rd. He suspects whoever killed him lives out of state.

"I'm pretty confident in that one that somebody will take a fall on that. It's just gonna take us a little while because they don't live in our backyard."

The city has seen 19 homicides so far compared to 41 at this point last year.

"We can't take credit for the low number, and we can't take the blame for the high number. We'll just work them as they come."

Walker calls the lower number "astonishing," and gives credit to different programs in place at TPD.

"The department is very proactive now on the gun industry, the illegal gun industry. And that's where a lot of our murders are coming from."

The homicide unit is still working on six unsolved homicides from 2017 and when they aren't on the scene of a murder they're staying busy working on other cases that involve assaults, stabbings, suicides and natural deaths.

If you know anything about an unsolved murder in Tulsa you can always call the Homicide Tip Line at (918) 798-8477.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.