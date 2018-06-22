Tulsa Deputies Ask For Help In Death Of Woman Who Fell From Tahoe

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in their investigation into a 20-year-old woman who died from injuries sustained in a fall from a Chevy Tahoe early Friday morning, June 15.

Gerasia Thompson was in her boyfriend's SUV on Avery Drive near the Chandler Park entrance when the boyfriend said she fell from the car. She died the next day.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the couple of the vehicle between the time they left the Warehouse Bar & Grill at 33rd and Peoria around 1:45 a.m. and the time the boyfriend took Thompson to St. John Medical Center at 3:10 a.m.

"Her boyfriend says after she fell, he placed Thompson in his Tahoe and drove to his home near Apache and Lewis, before driving her to the hospital," a news release said.

"While on the way to the hospital, he says he ran out of gas on the Eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway just before reaching the Utica exit, where a man stopped to offer assistance. Detectives would like to identify and speak with that witness."

They are also asking for residents and businesses with surveillance cameras that might have captured the white Tahoe between 1:45 and 3:10 a.m. to look at their footage and call 918-596-5601 if they believe they have video of the SUV.

Here are the locations the vehicle might have been seen: