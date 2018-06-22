Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. A national medical group has abruptly canceled plans to train doctors about mari...

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

(Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien child...

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California health officials reported Friday that 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in 2017, the first full year after a law made the option legal.

The California Department of Public Health said 577 people received aid-in-dying drugs last year, but not everyone used them. The law allows adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs if a doctor has determined they have six months or less to live. They can self-administer the drugs.

Of the 374 who died, about 90 percent were more than 60 years old, about 95 percent were insured and about 83 percent were receiving hospice or similar care. The median age was 74.

The figures are more than double those from the first six months after the law went into effect June 9, 2016. In those early months 191 people received life-ending drugs, while 111 people took them and died.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia ruled in May that the law is unconstitutional because it was adopted illegally when lawmakers passed it during a special Legislative session called to address health issues. An appeals court last week reinstated the End of Life Option Act, but gave opponents until July 2 to file objections.

The law passed in California after 29-year-old Brittany Maynard, who was dying from brain cancer, had to move to Oregon in 2014 so she could end her life. Doctor-assisted deaths are also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington, D.C.

Critics argue the law can prompt hasty decisions and misdiagnoses and less use of palliative care, in which dying people can be sedated to relieve suffering. Supporters say it gives people the choice to ease what otherwise might be a lingering and painful death.

"The worst case scenarios predicted by opponents to the Act have not come to fruition," Democratic Sen. Bill Monning of Carmel, who carried the original legislation, said in a statement. "To me, this indicates that physicians are talking to their patients and that their patients are being thoughtful in considering the use of the Act."

Most of the recipients were college educated and receiving hospice or similar care, which "helps to refute some of the claims that were made by those opposed to the process" that those taking the drugs were uneducated or lacking in other options, said Ashley Cardenas, policy and programs director for the advocacy organization Compassion & Choices.

Patients Rights Action Fund, which opposes laws allowing people to take their lives, did not immediately comment.

State health officials reported Friday that 632 people, the majority of them with cancer, started to use the law last year by making two verbal requests to their physicians at least 15 days apart.

The 374 people who died include 11 people who were prescribed drugs in 2016 but died last year.

Another 86 people were prescribed the lethal drugs but died without taking them, while the fate of the remaining 128 people wasn't reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.