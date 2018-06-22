Police: Workers Discover Human Skull In Fort Gibson - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Workers Discover Human Skull In Fort Gibson

FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma -

Workers at Greenleaf Nursery in Fort Gibson make a chilling discovery while digging on their property. It was just another day at work for Greenleaf Nursery employees. Police say workers were digging a water line when they found a human skull in the ground.

Fort Gibson Police Chief Donnie Yarbrough says at first officers treated the area as a possible homicide, took photos of the skull, and sent them to OSBI. Detectives say agents came to the conclusion the skull may have been there for thousands of years.

"Some workers had been digging a ditch out there past Georgetown road. When we got there, we found out that that was a skull," said Chief Yarbrough. "They didn't give us a specific era, but they believe it was very old, prehistoric."

Yarbough says the skull may be a part of an undiscovered ancient Native American burial site. Archeologists are on the scene today to investigate.

"Their archeological society is out there doing what they do best and their main focus right now is to protect that area," said Chief Yarbrough. Residents say they were surprised to hear about the discovery.

"I'm anxious to hear what it is for sure to see if that's what it is. It's kind of cool," said resident Matt Laney.

While State Archaeologists are studying the remains the image is one the police won’t soon forget with police.

"I've been here for almost 18 years and no I've never seen anything like that," said Chief Yarbrough

Police are asking people to stay away from the site. They say anyone who disturbs the area could be arrested and face a fine.

