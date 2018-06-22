Fellow Veterans Donate Equipment to Theft Victim

Friday the people from Blas equipment and Soldier's Wish surprised Cody Nichols with a trailer and new landscaping equipment after the company's truck and $8,000 worth of equipment was stolen in late May.

"We're going to survive. We just got all this equipment donated to us by soldier's wish. It's amazing. I really thought our company was going to die," said Nichols.

A veteran himself, Nichols co-owns "Our Troops Services" landscaping here in Tulsa, which employs veterans.

05/21/2018 Related Story: Thieves Steal Equipment, Trailer From Tulsa Veteran's Business