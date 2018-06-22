Possible migrant site minutes from former internment camp

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

Michigan State's board of trustees set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.

(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. A national medical group has abruptly canceled plans to train doctors about mari...

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

(Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien child...

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the government is considering an unused Department of Agriculture property in nearby Kelso as an immigrant shelter, as well as a possible shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Unlike at the base, the site in Kelso has very little infrastructure and would require tents for housing, said Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, who is "adamantly against" the proposal.

Among his concerns are the heat, humidity, mosquitoes and cottonmouths that he said would threaten anyone who lived in a tent.

"There's no infrastructure, there's no sewer, there's no water to it, there's no gravel," said McElroy, who lives directly across from the federal site. He added that the land is prone to flooding.

McElroy also worries about history repeating itself.

"We brought 9,000 people here because they didn't look like us. Are we not doing the same thing?" he asked.

Actor George Takei, who lived at Rohwer, tweeted about the proposed shelter late Thursday, saying he had "no words."

Walter Imahara was 5 when his family was interned at Rohwer. Imahara said that although the government used the terms "relocation" or "internment," the Americans in those camps were actually in prison.

"They still had barbed wire, machine guns. You can't go anywhere. You're incarcerated; I don't care how you put it," Imahara said.

In spite of that, Imahara, now 81, said one thing the government did well at the time was keeping families together, so children felt safe.

"No matter where you are, if you have your parents, that's your home," he said.

The internment camp at Rohwer opened in the fall of 1942 and closed three years later, said Susan Gallion, curator at the WWII Japanese-American Internment Museum in nearby McGehee. Rohwer had hundreds of barracks divided into blocks, each of which had a mess hall, a laundry facility, a latrine, and housing for families. Twenty feet wide and 120 feet long, each barrack housed four to six families.

"The camps were self-sustaining. They raised their own vegetables, they had their own livestock," Gallion said. The 17,000 prisoners in Rohwer and Arkansas' other internment camp, Jerome, also had police forces and schools.

At the time, Rohwer was home to so many people that it was the sixth-largest city in Arkansas. Now, residents estimate it has 500 or so people.

Debbie Baty has worked at Granny's Store, a small corner store with the town's only gas pump, since it opened over 50 years ago. She said the town hopes that the immigrant shelter never comes to fruition.

"Our opinion is that the death row inmates are going to have better accommodations than these people will," Baty said. "Everybody around here loves kids, you know, but this is something strange we're all dealing with."

Many of the state's Republican officials are opposed to either possible shelter.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is opposed to any Arkansas shelter. Rep. French Hill - whose central Arkansas congressional district includes the Air Force base - said in a statement that children belong with their parents at the border.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who has supported many of the president's immigration proposals, also opposed the idea.

In a statement, Rep. Rick Crawford, also Republican, acknowledged the significance of the site, which is in his district.

"Someone should have looked a little closer at the historical context of this site," Crawford said. "It's literally within sight of another internment camp dating back to 1942 involving Japanese-Americans. That proposal wasn't a good idea either."

___

This story has been corrected to show that the community is named Rohwer, not Rowher.

___

Follow Hannah Grabenstein on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hgrabenstein.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.