Democratic lawmakers want plan to reunite immigrant families

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. A national medical group has abruptly canceled plans to train doctors about mari...

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...

Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.

(Montana Army National Guard via AP). In this photo provided by the Montana Army National Guard, middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helico...

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...

Crews are working to clean up a BNSF oil train derailment in Iowa that dumped crude into floodwaters, while officials seek to get a handle on the extent of the spill and its cause.

(Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP). Tank cars carrying crude oil are shown derailed about a mile south of Doon, Iowa, Friday, June 22, 2018. About 31 cars derailed after the tracks reportedly collapsed due to saturation from flood waters from adjace...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the bord...

By WILL WEISSERT and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - After touring a border processing facility on Saturday, Democratic lawmakers said they weren't convinced the Trump administration had any real plan to reunite immigrant children separated from their parents by U.S. border authorities.

The delegation of 25 members of Congress visited a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas. They described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under emergency "mylar" heat-resistant blankets.

Even when parents and children aren't separated, they are often housed in adjacent cells that keep them apart, the lawmakers said. They added they hadn't seen a clear federal system for reuniting those who were split up, since everyone - even infants - is assigned "A'' or alien numbers, only to be given different identification numbers by other federal agencies.

"There are still thousands of children who are out there right now untethered to their parents and no coherent system to fix that," Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat from Connecticut, told reporters after the tour.

The remarks come amid an outcry over the Trump administration's separation of immigrant families on the border. In recent weeks, more than 2,300 children were taken from their families under a "zero-tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face prosecution.

After the public response, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together. But confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

At an immigration detention facility in Port Isabel, Texas, attorney Jodi Goodwin has been trying to help reunite families. Another lawyer identified parents separated from their children at criminal court hearings in McAllen, and Goodwin then followed up with them in custody to collect information about their cases and their children.

Goodwin said she has been inundated with requests from the parents, and the list is still growing.

"Once you end up talking with one parent they tell you that there are 70 other parents in their dorm that are also separated and can I help them," she said. "We haven't tapped out on the number of adults that have been separated."

She said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked her to share the information to assist in the process.

Demonstrations over the separation of families are planned for the weekend, including a rally Saturday in Fort Worth, where the Texas Democratic Convention is being held, and a protest in Homestead, Florida.

Tens of thousands of immigrants traveling with their families have been caught on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years, many fleeing gang violence in Central America. About 9,000 such family units have been caught in each of the last three months, according to U.S. border authorities.

The Trump administration announced plans in April to prosecute all immigrants caught along the southwest border with illegally entering the country. Parents were jailed and children were taken to government-contracted shelters.

Now, the administration says it will continue with prosecutions and seek to detain families together during their immigration proceedings. That move has also sparked an outcry from women's and children's advocates who say children don't belong in jail.

Immigration officials have said they could seek up to 15,000 beds in family detention facilities, and the Pentagon is drawing up plans to house as many as 20,000 unaccompanied immigrant children on military bases.

The Trump administration is also seeking changes to a decades-old settlement governing the detention of immigrant children to try to be able to keep children with their parents in custody for longer periods of time.

On Saturday, lawmakers on the tour in McAllen said they believed border agents were handling the situation as well as could be expected at the facility for immigrants recently apprehended along the border.

But Rep. Barbara Lee of California called what she witnessed "shocking and outrageous" and said the visiting lawmakers saw no evidence that children are receiving counseling or mental health care to cope with the stress of being in federal custody.

"It is, for all intents and purposes, a prison," said Rep. Jackie Speier, of California.

___

AP photographer David J. Phillip contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.