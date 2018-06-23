Protesters, lawmakers want immigrant families reunited

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of...

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...

Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Raybu...

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the bord...

By WILL WEISSERT, ELLIOT SPAGAT and MANUEL VALDES

Associated Press

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - Demonstrators led rallies and protests on Saturday to decry the separation of immigrant parents from their children by U.S. border authorities, while Democratic lawmakers said they aren't convinced the Trump administration has any real plan to reunite them.

Hundreds of people rallied near a Homestead, Florida, facility where immigrant children are being held. Demonstrators also marched in San Diego carrying signs reading "Free the Kids" and "Keep Families Together."

Outside a border patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, protesters temporarily blocked a bus carrying immigrants and shouted "Shame! Shame!" at border agents.

The demonstrations came days after the Trump administration reversed course in the face of public and political outrage and had authorities stop separating immigrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

In recent weeks, more than 2,300 children were taken from their families under a "zero-tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face prosecution. While the family separations were ended, confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

And the administration says it will now seek to detain immigrant families during their immigration proceedings, which has also stoked an outcry.

In Florida, Argentine immigrant Maria Bilbao said she joined the protest because she came to the country 17 years ago with her then-9-year-old son and understands the fear of being separated from a child.

"What is happening in this country is disgusting," said Bilbao, who worked as a cleaning woman before becoming a legal resident and now works for an immigrant rights group. "They should be letting people go to the outside so they can work and contribute to this country."

More protests are planned for next weekend in states from Connecticut to California.

Evelyn Stauffer, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said her agency is trying to help reunite families or place unaccompanied immigrant children with an appropriate sponsor.

But a group of 25 Democratic lawmakers who toured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, said they hadn't seen a clear federal system for reuniting those who were split up. Everyone - even infants - is assigned "A'' or alien numbers, only to be given different identification numbers by other federal agencies.

They described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under emergency "mylar" heat-resistant blankets.

"There are still thousands of children who are out there right now untethered to their parents and no coherent system to fix that," Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat from Connecticut, told reporters after the tour.

Immigration lawyers are also trying to help facilitate reunions. At criminal court hearings in McAllen, one lawyer identified parents separated from their children, and immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin said she followed up with them at a detention facility in Port Isabel, Texas, to collect information about their cases and their children.

Goodwin said she has been inundated with requests from the parents, and the list is still growing.

"Once you end up talking with one parent they tell you that there are 70 other parents in their dorm that are also separated and can I help them," she said, adding that immigration authorities had asked her to share the information so they could assist. "We haven't tapped out on the number of adults that have been separated."

Tens of thousands of immigrants traveling with their families have been caught on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years, many fleeing gang violence in Central America. About 9,000 such family units have been caught in each of the last three months, according to U.S. border authorities.

The Trump administration announced plans in April to prosecute all immigrants caught along the southwest border with illegally entering the country. Parents were jailed and children were taken to government-contracted shelters.

Now, the administration says it will continue with prosecutions and seek to detain families together during their immigration proceedings. Immigration officials have said they could seek up to 15,000 beds in family detention facilities, and the Pentagon is drawing up plans to house as many as 20,000 unaccompanied immigrant children on military bases.

The Trump administration is seeking changes to a decades-old settlement governing the detention of immigrant children to try to be able to detain children with their parents for longer periods of time.

AP photographers David J. Phillip in McAllen, Texas and Brynn Anderson in Homestead, Florida, and writers Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, Terry Spencer, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

