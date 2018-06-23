Weekend Events Around Green Country

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are plenty of options.

The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market is back. DJs will play vinyl rock track Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bond Center downtown. Vendors will have old and new band merchandise up for sale, including vinyls, jewelry, pins, and more. It’s just $5 to get in. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Tulsa City-County Library will host its 16th annual Asian-American Festival on Saturday. The festival will go from 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Martin Regional Library. Admission is free. The celebration features plenty of activities for the whole family, including traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, arts and crafts, and authentic Asian cuisine.

Woolaroc is continuing a tradition 30 years in the making, as they host Kidsfest this weekend. It will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family fun event will include games, craft booths, pony rides, magicians, and more. Adult admission is $12, seniors are $10, and kids 11 and under get in free.

The Pride of Broken Arrow will present their first ever Concert of Cars car show Saturday. It starts at 8 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium. There will be beautiful classic cars competing for trophies in several classes. Door prizes will be awarded and there will be a silent auction benefiting Broken Arrow Bands.

On Sunday, the Vanguard will celebrate Michael Jackson at their 2nd annual tribute concert. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be DJs and cover artists performing his top hits. There will also be a trivia game with questions about the artist. The winner will win tickets to see Tito Jackson live in Tulsa. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 14 and under. All proceeds from the event will be donated to a charity in Michael Jackson’s name.