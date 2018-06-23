Oklahoma City pays marketing costs for some nonstop flights - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma City pays marketing costs for some nonstop flights

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has provided about $1.2 million in incentives over the past five years to airlines that provide nonstop flights to new destinations.

The Oklahoman reports airlines that provide new nonstop flights on unserved routes can receive up to $75,000 in marketing incentives. Nonstop flights to destinations targeted by the city can receive double that amount. Airlines can also get discounts on gate and ticket counter rentals.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney says air service is important to the community and incentive programs that draw attention to new nonstop flights help the city remain competitive.

This year, four airlines have introduced nonstop flights to new destinations from Oklahoma City. They received about $475,000 in marketing incentives as well as discounted landing fees based on passenger traffic.

