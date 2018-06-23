Two Teens Suspected Of Armed Robbery, Carjacking In Tulsa

Tulsa police are searching for two teens suspected of robbing a Claremore man and stealing his car.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery call near Apache Street and North Trenton Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday.

They say the victim told officers he was in the area to meet a friend and that two people approached him while he was sitting in his car waiting for the friend to arrive.

According to police, the victim said the two asked him, “what are you doing?” and “who are you waiting for?” The victim said the two suspects looked at each other after he responded and then one pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at the victim.

Officers say the victim’s phone was taken then the suspects drove away in his car, a 2009 Dodge Caliber with Pawnee Nation tag 04234.

The suspects are described as black males between the ages of 16 and 18. Both were said to have medium length dreadlocks. One was wearing a white jacket and the other a dark hoodie.