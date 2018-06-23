Jury Finds Muskogee Man Guilty Of Rape, Forcible Sodomy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Finds Muskogee Man Guilty Of Rape, Forcible Sodomy

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee man has been found guilty of rape and forcible sodomy.

A jury recommended that Gavin Mier serve 15 years for first degree rape and 5 years for forcible sodomy.  The crime allegedly took place in January of 2016.  Mier was 18 at the time and his victim was 15.

This is not the only time Mier has been accused of rape.  He was charged with two more counts while he was out on bond.

3/8/2017 Related Story:  Muskogee Teen Charged With Two Counts Of Rape

Mier was also charged with larceny, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

Formal sentencing is set for August 20th.

