Brewery Celebrating Grand Opening In Downtown Tulsa

The grand opening celebration for a downtown Tulsa brewing company will continue this weekend.

Welltown Brewing opened just across the street from the Brady Theater on Friday.

The brewery had food trucks and a little party out on the rooftop patio.

“That was one thing we talked about very early on that we wanted to bring something to Tulsa, you know, what’s something Tulsa does have, but doesn’t have very many of,” said co-owner Jeremy Diamond.

It took about 15 months for them to get the brewery up and running because of structural problems and the custom build they had in mind.