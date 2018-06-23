Storms bring high winds, rain to Oklahoma, Arkansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storms bring high winds, rain to Oklahoma, Arkansas

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Storms moving through Oklahoma and Arkansas brought high winds that downed trees and power lines.

National Weather Service meteorologists say they had several reports of 60 to 70 mph (97 to 113 kph) winds as the storms moved across Oklahoma on Friday evening and into Arkansas early Saturday morning. Meteorologist Randy Bowers says winds as high as 77 mph (123 kph) were recorded in Logan County, which is located north of Oklahoma City.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper says it was a "very powerful cluster of storms."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.