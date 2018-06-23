Oklahoma medical pot question hinges on conservative support

By SEAN MURPHY

LINDSAY, Okla. (AP) - More traditionally conservative Republican voters in Oklahoma now favor medical marijuana and that could ensure the state joins the growing list of places where pot is legal in some form.

The medical marijuana question is on Tuesday's ballot. Danny Daniels, a pastor from the farming community of Lindsay, favors it after seeing how hospice patients benefited from marijuana.

Pollster Bill Shapard has been surveying Oklahomans on the issue for five years. Not surprisingly, he says Democrats and independents overwhelmingly support it. But he says roughly half of self-identified evangelicals, churchgoers and those over 65 also back it.

Gov. Mary Fallin has reservations. She says the ballot question is so broadly worded it would essentially allow recreational use of marijuana.

