Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.

(Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

An 800-pound, nearly 11-foot-long steel sculpture of a bent and burned drug spoon has been placed in front of the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma as part of an art protest against the opioid crisis.

(Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP). An 800-pound sculpture, titled "Purdue," created by artist Domenic Esposito is displayed outside the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The sculpture was...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...

Crews are working to clean up a BNSF oil train derailment in Iowa that dumped crude into floodwaters, while officials seek to get a handle on the extent of the spill and its cause.

(Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP). Tank cars carrying crude oil are shown derailed about a mile south of Doon, Iowa, Friday, June 22, 2018. About 31 cars derailed after the tracks reportedly collapsed due to saturation from flood waters from adjace...

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...

A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.

(Photo courtesy Kenneth Ayers Jr. via AP). This photo provided by Kenneth Ayers Jr. shows his father, Kenneth Ayers Sr. in his Air Force graduation photo in 1956. The elder Ayers and three other Alaska Air National Guard members died in a plane crash f...

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A month after the second most powerful earthquake ever was recorded, the Alaska port community of Valdez remained in ruins.

A hulking Alaska National Guard cargo plane's mission April 25, 1964, was to deliver Gov. William Egan to oversee efforts to rebuild the town on a new site after the magnitude 9.2 earthquake.

After dropping off Egan and surveyors, the twin-engine Fairchild C-123J Provider took off in a heavy snowstorm to return to Anchorage carrying the Guard's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Carroll, and three others.

Three minutes later and about a mile (1.6 kilometers) due west of where more than 30 people died when the earthquake ripped apart the city dock, the plane struck the water head-on, at full speed, killing all on board. Despite rescue efforts, it quickly sank to the bottom of Prince William Sound.

The Valdez plane crash made national headlines but has mostly faded from memory for all but a few, including surviving family members and Chuck Volanti.

The former Air Guardsman, who arranged the fateful flight as dispatcher, has been working for four years from his home in Olympia, Washington, to honor those lost in the humanitarian mission. On Saturday, his efforts were realized at the unveiling of a memorial he and Valdez City Clerk Sheri Piece helped design.

Also killed in the crash were Lt. Col. Thomas Norris Jr., the pilot; Maj. James Rowe, co-pilot; and Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Wayne Ayers Sr., flight engineer.

"The crew, what can I say?" Volanti said. "They were decorated veterans. We were close, like family."

Many relatives of the men killed attended the dedication of the memorial, which carries the likeness of each man. The plaque, in part, says: "They were men of the highest principle, grounded in self-sacrifice, duty, honor, integrity and strong moral values. In serving to revive the spirit of others they forfeited their own."

Robin Norris Theobald, then 8 years old, vividly remembers the day of the crash, a Saturday. Her father, the pilot, came to her with a question: "You know, I have this flight, and I don't have to go on it. What do you think I should do?"

Her answer was quick, decisive and foreboding: "Don't go. You'll die."

"He was just a regular dad, and then he was gone," she recalled in a phone interview this week from Graham, North Carolina.

She finds comfort that her father and his fellow Guardsmen are being honored for their efforts to help people after the earthquake, which caused millions of dollars of extensive damage from Anchorage to Valdez. In all, 131 people died in the quake or from a tsunami that killed people from Alaska to California.

"I'm just glad they remember him in that light, for the good he was doing," Theobald said.

Ken Ayers Jr. had his entire family at the ceremony to honor his father, the flight engineer.

He was only 21 months old when the plane went down, but he learned from his mother, Nettie Jo, about his father's love for fishing and hunting. That's what drew the family back to Alaska after his father's active service days in the Air Force.

He calls his mother the "real hero" in all this, raising her family and working herself up from the mailroom with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to being the agency's head of procurement for Alaska.

She died in 2014, but he says she would be proud of the memorial. "I think she'd be very pleased, certainly," he said.

Carroll was honored a month after the crash in a speech on the U.S. Senate floor by Sen. Bob Bartlett, an Alaska Democrat.

"In addition to his family, the Alaska Guard and the state have suffered a terrible loss. For all of us who knew him, admired him and felt a deep affection toward him. All of us shall miss him."

The night Carroll died, Egan had invited him to spend the night in Valdez and attend a dinner with him because of the poor weather. "I didn't bring my fork," Carroll joked when begging off on the invitation and promising to return the next day to pick up Egan, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported at the time.

One of Carroll's sons, Thomas C. Carroll, reached the rank of brigadier general. He also became adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and also died in a plane crash. The younger Carroll's plane went down in 1992 near Juneau.

Rowe, the co-pilot, gained fame in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake. The Anchorage airport radio tower was destroyed in the quake, so Rowe circled Alaska's largest city in a C-123 cargo plane, warning off other aircraft from attempting to land and turning his plane into an emergency radio tower, relaying what he could see to the outside world.

___

Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

