Police Arrest Woman After Deadly Shooting Near OU Campus

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

One person has died after a shooting in Norman Saturday afternoon. 

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:43 p.m. in the 600 block of North University Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He appeared to have been shot multiple times. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he later passed away. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

While at the scene, officers contacted a woman who indicated to police her involvement in the incident. Police determined the woman and the male victim were previously involved in a relationship. 

Officers placed the woman, identified as Stacey Zimmerman, 47 under arrest. Zimmerman was transported to the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center in Norman. The suspect remains held on one count of murder in the second degree. 

Police have not identified any other suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact eh Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.

