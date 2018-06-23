Attorney General Debate Gets Heated Over Campaign Ads

Things got heated today at the Attorney General Republican primary debate.

Topics ranged from the opioid epidemic to state question 788 to intense campaign ads, nothing was off limits.

Incumbent Mike Hunter, Gentner Drummond, and Angela Bonilla faced off for more than an hour answering questions from three journalists including our own Aaron Brilbeck.

Things got heated, especially between Hunter and Drummond when the campaign ads they've run against each other were brought up.

We asked both of them about their aggressive political strategies after the debate.

“You provide facts and evidence to the jury, in this case, the primary voters and sometimes the facts aren’t pleasant. But they’re relevant facts and they’re important facts,” said Hunter

“Mr. Hunter and his political handlers were caught flat-footed when I announced my candidacy. They thought ‘My goodness our investment in effectively owning this person is in jeopardy’,” said Drummond

Whoever wins Tuesday will face off against the Democratic candidate who is currently uncontested.