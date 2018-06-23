Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l... (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as citie... (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as citie...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Protesters, Democrats want immigrant families reunited

    Protesters, Democrats want immigrant families reunited

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:47:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...
    Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.More >>
    Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.More >>

  • Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party

    Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:47:37 GMT
    Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.More >>
    Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.More >>

  • Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

    Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:47:33 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

The marches commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969. A park across the street from the Stonewall was designated a national monument in 2016.

New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in the Greenwich Village on Sunday before heading up Fifth Avenue.

The march will be both a celebration of the diversity of LGBT culture and a protest against anti-LGBT policies promoted by Republican President Donald Trump, such as Trump's attempt to ban all transgender people from serving in the military.

The theme of this year's march is "Defiantly Different." Eighty floats and tens of thousands of marchers are expected.

In addition to King, the grand marshals include transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal.

March organizers plan to honor "community heroes" including Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor Emma Gonzales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.