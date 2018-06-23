Celebration, defiance mix at New York City gay pride parade

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A largely quiet legal battle over the law that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" has could return to the spotlight with new court hearings.

FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, signage hangs outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C.

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Festival.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival.

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne."

In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.

Immigrants from Honduras seeking asylum wait on the Gateway International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico, in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.

In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms.

FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York.

By REBECCA GIBIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Celebration and pride mixed with defiance in New York City on Sunday as throngs of people crowded the streets, rainbow flags waving, for the annual gay pride march.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the grand marshals, along with transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal. The event, and others like it around the country, commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

Onlookers and participants in New York noted those origins at Sunday's event, which was both a celebration of the diversity of LGBT culture and a statement against anti-LGBT policies promoted by President Donald Trump, such as the Republican president's attempt to ban all transgender people from serving in the military. They also spoke out against policies aimed at other communities, like immigrants and minorities.

"We're making a statement that we're here, everybody. Whether it's immigrants, whether it's queer people or people of color, we're not going to put up with what this administration is doing," said Diego Molano of Queens, at his second pride parade. "You can't just cage everybody up."

Olivia Nadler, a Connecticut resident attending her third parade, said "people that are oppressed are not going to go away, they're not going to be quiet, they're not going to be ignored."

Elected officials, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, were among those attending the march.

Before it started, Cuomo officially unveiled a New York state memorial to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people that honors victims of intolerance. Placed in Hudson River Park, it has nine boulders with pieces of glass installed in them that can act as prisms and reflect rainbows in sunlight.

Cuomo formed the commission to come up with an LGBT memorial after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

The theme of this year's march was "Defiantly Different." Eighty floats and tens of thousands of marchers were expected.

