Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017

Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

(Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien children.

Possible migrant site minutes from former internment camp

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.

Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends auction.

Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated.

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22, 2018.

The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah.

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.

Trump administration seeks to expand family detention for immigrants stopped along border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

