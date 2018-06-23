Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

Posted: Updated:
(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ... (Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:48:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...
    Trump administration seeks to expand family detention for immigrants stopped along border.More >>
    Trump administration seeks to expand family detention for immigrants stopped along border.More >>

  • Protesters, Democrats want immigrant families reunited

    Protesters, Democrats want immigrant families reunited

    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:38:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...
    Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.More >>
    Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.More >>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:39:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    •   

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.