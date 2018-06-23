Tulsa Police: Man Shoots Teen After Fight

Tulsa police say a man shot a 15-year-old after a fight Saturday night near 31st and Mingo.

Officers say the teen was shot in the arm by Joshua Fort.

The teenage victim told police the incident started when he was driving up the street near the scene of the shooting.

The victim said he was honking his car horn at Fort to get by. They say Fort let him pass and then followed the victim into a parking lot, where the fight and shooting took place.

Fort is being held at the Tulsa County Jail for shooting with intent to kill and other charges.

The victim is said to be okay.