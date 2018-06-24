Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) - A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

