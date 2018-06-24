2 Killed In Crash In McClain County

Two men are dead after a crash in McClain County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say two SUVs collided Saturday night on State Highway 59 just west of the town of Rosedale.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Rodriguez Lopez of Ada and 35-year-old Brian Kirkland of Maysville were pronounced dead at the scene with unknown injuries.

Troopers say both men were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.