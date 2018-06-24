'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.

In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrants from Honduras seeking asylum wait on the Gateway International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico, in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The family has been waiting two days on the bridg...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrants from Honduras seeking asylum wait on the Gateway International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico, in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The family has been waiting two days on the bridg...

At hub for border crossings, families spread throughout US

At hub for border crossings, families spread throughout US

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...

After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.

After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before he was found dead, authorities said Sunday.

Police Chief David Nisleit said the two male officers were expected to recover, with one in serious condition and the other with less serious injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported .

"It's the worst call you can ever get," Nisleit told reporters. "When you get that call, your stomach just sinks, and you're just hoping that nobody dies."

He didn't release the names of the wounded officers, saying one of them has three years of experience on the force and the other has 18.

Three officers had responded to a report of a violent disturbance and knocked on the door. They got no response but smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department, police said.

They forced open the door, and "they were met by gunfire," Nisleit said.

Two officers fired back in a gunbattle that sent bullets into nearby condos. Authorities evacuated people from the complex and sent in a robot to check on the suspect, whose name wasn't released.

Police found him dead, but it was not clear if he died in the shootout or killed himself. Nisleit said officers have been called to the condo in the past but did not elaborate.

Triston Peyton, 18, who lives in the complex, said he heard an argument and then gunfire about 30 minutes later.

"At first I thought it was trash cans banging or something, I didn't really take it as serious," he said. "And then I heard more gunshots go off and then I was like, 'Go upstairs, go upstairs' to my little brothers and sisters that were in the house."

Peyton said his younger siblings were scared and he told them to stay in the bathroom and lock the door. He looked outside, hearing more shots and seeing broken glass about 30 steps from where he lives.

In video he took, two barrages of gunfire are heard amid wailing sirens and emergency lights. Responders run down the street near a firetruck and glass breaks.

Peyton said he saw a bloodied officer walking out of the complex.

"That's basically all I saw tonight, just gunshots and horror," he said.

Matthew Bezrouch, who lives a few doors down from the suspect's condo, told the newspaper that he heard at least 20 rounds after officers tried to enter.

"It was fast," Bezrouch said. "They were screaming, 'Two officers down, bleeding!'

He said he heard one last gunshot after more officers arrived.

Megan Ashdown, 23, and her boyfriend, William Blood, 24, said they heard 15 or more shots as they watched TV.

"We got in bed, locked the door and turned out the lights," Ashdown said. "We were too scared to look out the window."

Police later got the couple out.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.