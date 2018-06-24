'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:25:26 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:25:21 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:25:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    •   

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before he was found dead, authorities said Sunday.

Police Chief David Nisleit said the two male officers were expected to recover, with one in serious condition and the other with less serious injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported .

"It's the worst call you can ever get," Nisleit told reporters. "When you get that call, your stomach just sinks, and you're just hoping that nobody dies."

He didn't release the names of the wounded officers, saying one of them has three years of experience on the force and the other has 18.

Three officers had responded to a report of a violent disturbance and knocked on the door. They got no response but smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department, police said.

They forced open the door, and "they were met by gunfire," Nisleit said.

Two officers fired back in a gunbattle that sent bullets into nearby condos. Authorities evacuated people from the complex and sent in a robot to check on the suspect, whose name wasn't released.

Police found him dead, but it was not clear if he died in the shootout or killed himself. Nisleit said officers have been called to the condo in the past but did not elaborate.

Triston Peyton, 18, who lives in the complex, said he heard an argument and then gunfire about 30 minutes later.

"At first I thought it was trash cans banging or something, I didn't really take it as serious," he said. "And then I heard more gunshots go off and then I was like, 'Go upstairs, go upstairs' to my little brothers and sisters that were in the house."

Peyton said his younger siblings were scared and he told them to stay in the bathroom and lock the door. He looked outside, hearing more shots and seeing broken glass about 30 steps from where he lives.

In video he took, two barrages of gunfire are heard amid wailing sirens and emergency lights. Responders run down the street near a firetruck and glass breaks.

Peyton said he saw a bloodied officer walking out of the complex.

"That's basically all I saw tonight, just gunshots and horror," he said.

Matthew Bezrouch, who lives a few doors down from the suspect's condo, told the newspaper that he heard at least 20 rounds after officers tried to enter.

"It was fast," Bezrouch said. "They were screaming, 'Two officers down, bleeding!'

He said he heard one last gunshot after more officers arrived.

Megan Ashdown, 23, and her boyfriend, William Blood, 24, said they heard 15 or more shots as they watched TV.

"We got in bed, locked the door and turned out the lights," Ashdown said. "We were too scared to look out the window."

Police later got the couple out.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.