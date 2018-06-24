Transgender rights battle returning to North Carolina court

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...

A largely quiet legal battle over the law that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" has could return to the spotlight with new court hearings.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, signage hangs outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is still discrim...

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...

A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.

(Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...

In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - More than a year after North Carolina undid its "bathroom bill," a legal battle is simmering over a law that replaced it.

A federal judge on Monday will hear arguments from transgender advocates who claim in a lawsuit that the replacement law still discriminates against the LGBT community. For their part, Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly are fighting to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The replacement law, passed in 2017, was intended to quell the furor that arose when the state in 2016 passed House Bill 2, which required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth.

The replacement law did away with that requirement, but it also spelled out who was in charge of making such bathroom rules in the first place: state lawmakers - and not local governments. The new law also prohibited local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

The lawsuit claims the replacement law still hurts transgender people by creating ambiguity about restroom access and preventing local officials from providing clarity or passing laws to protect LGBT rights. The GOP leaders argue, however, that the new law doesn't deprive the LGBT community of legal protections and that any uncertainty over bathroom rules doesn't amount to legal harm.

The replacement law wasn't met with enthusiasm, but it appeared to be a compromise that helped dim the harsh spotlight that had been cast on the state for its handling of LGBT rights.

"It really only satisfied the people who wanted to get it off the headlines. And I think it was successful in that," said Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University.

After the original "bathroom bill" was enacted in 2016, company leaders halted or delayed plans to bring thousands of jobs to North Carolina in response to a boycott campaign. Major sporting events pulled out of the state.

But since the compromise last year, the state has again become an attractive location for out-of-state corporations. And the NBA, NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference have decided to bring back championship events.

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the conservative N.C. Values Coalition, said her group thinks the replacement law is working and creates a business-friendly environment by giving businesses the flexibility to set their own policies. Her group, which supported H.B. 2, hopes lawmakers will extend the moratorium on new local nondiscrimination ordinances past 2020.

Further, she said, she believes most parents around the state share her concerns about privacy.

"The majority of parents want their children to be free from confronting a person of the opposite sex in their bathroom, their shower or their locker room," she said.

However, Chris Brook of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina said there's "nothing hypothetical" about the harm caused by the current law, known as H.B. 142.

"There's evidence in the record that students in the public school system have been told by their schools that H.B. 142 makes it illegal for them to utilize the restroom that accords with their gender identity," said Brook, who is representing the transgender plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are urging the judge to consider the plight of a transgender elementary student from Wilmington who's barred from using the girls' bathrooms.

The girl's mother, Ericka Myers, said in court documents that doctors have recommended her daughter live as a female in all aspects of her life. But Myers said the principal told her in 2017 that it was illegal for her daughter, then 8, to use the girls' bathrooms.

The girl was offered use of a nurse's restroom or one in the teacher's lounge, but Myers said that her daughter feels humiliated and singled out for being "the only student forced to use them."

New Hanover County Schools issued a statement declining to comment on Myers' account, but said the district works individually with students to accommodate their needs.

___

Follow Drew at https://twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.