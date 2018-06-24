Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

Crews are working to clean up a BNSF oil train derailment in Iowa that dumped crude into floodwaters, while officials seek to get a handle on the extent of the spill and its cause.

Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.

A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns about the way the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks and Native Americans.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

After arriving at the scene of the shooting, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm as news spread that the man who was shot was black. Some witnesses disputed the police account of the shooting, saying the man did not have a gun. As of Sunday morning, there had been no violence or arrests, the Star Tribune reported .

"At the end of the day, we know that no matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, we know with certainty that the outcome is a tragedy," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase "ended in shots being fired," police said in a statement.

Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were "on and activated."

Among the witnesses who said the man did not have a gun was Eva Watson. She told the Star Tribune that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson said he then started running and yelling, "Don't shoot!" and she then heard more than a dozen shots.

Katya Kelly, the sister of the man's girlfriend, said he had a bottle in his hand as he and his girlfriend walked to her house.

Officials didn't immediately identify the officers involved in the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

A bureau spokeswoman and the head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis didn't immediately return telephone messages requesting comment from The Associated Press.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going through the community's minds, but I do know that we continue to be traumatized one time after another," Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue said, according to Minnesota Public Radio . "It's extremely unfortunate, and we just want answers."

Minneapolis has been rocked by the past fatal police shootings of 24-year-old Jamar Clark in November 2015 and 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017.

