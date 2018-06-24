Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect In Tulsa Bakery Break-In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect In Tulsa Bakery Break-In

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are trying to find the person who busted out the glass window of a popular South Tulsa bakery. Owners of Barbee Cookies say this is the second break-in within the last few weeks.

It was around 1:40 Saturday morning when a man pulled up to the bakery. You can see the suspect scoping out the place for a bit before he smashes a tire iron through the bottom window of the business.

He climbs through and races inside towards the register rips it apart and walks away with about $150. This is the second time the bakery has been broken into in the past few weeks, and they believe it may have been by the same person.

Kat Graham and her employees are trying to get back to business but she says it’s difficult under the circumstances.

"We're so disheartened, feel so violated and just terribly upset because all in all between the two break-ins we're out about $1600 and you think that's just so unfortunate."

If you know anything about the burglary call Tulsa police. The owner is also offering two dozen cookies for tips that lead to the suspect's arrest. 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
